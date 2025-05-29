Woman injured after escaping early morning house fire in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A woman was taken to the hospital after she escaped a fire that broke out in a Clearwater mobile home early Thursday morning.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue said they received a call about the fire at Twin Lakes Mobile Home Park on Gulf-to-Bay Blvd around 3:38 a.m.

When they arrived, crews found heavy fire coming from the back of the home. They worked quickly to keep the fire from spreading to other residents.

The woman, who was the lone occupant of the home, was able to escape before firefighters arrived. She had minor injuries and was taken to Morton Plant Hospital for treatment.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.