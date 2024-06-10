Watch Now
Woman facing DUI charge after crashing into police cruiser on Courtney Campbell: Officials

City of Clearwater
Posted at 10:11 AM, Jun 10, 2024

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A woman was arrested after officials said she crashed into the back of a Clearwater Police cruiser early Monday morning.

The City of Clearwater said around 12:27 a.m., 40-year-old Jaime Fox slammed into the back left of a police cruiser, which was stopped to assist a disabled vehicle on the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

The crash caused significant damage to both vehicles. According to officials, the police cruiser's emergency lights were activated when the incident occurred.

The officer driving the police cruiser was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Fox was taken to Pinellas County Jail, where she's facing charges of DUI and DUI with property damage.

