Pinellas County

VIDEO: FHP Trooper attempts to stop wrong-way driver on I-275 multiple times

A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper executed two PIT maneuvers on a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-275, according to an arrest affidavit.
Posted at 1:33 PM, Apr 23, 2024
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Dashcam video showed Florida Highway Patrol Troopers attempting to stop a drunk driver on I-275 multiple times with a vehicle.

According to FHP, around 12:45 a.m. on April 23, Cynthia Serrano-Roncal was driving the wrong way on I-275 in Pinellas County when she was spotted by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

FHP said the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle with lights flashing, but the car would not stop. The trooper also did a Precision Immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver on the left side of the car, but the vehicle kept going. The trooper did a second PIT maneuver, and this stopped the car.

Authorities said Serrano-Roncal showed signs of alcohol impairment. Troopers performed a field sobriety test, and her blood alcohol was at over .20, with the field sobriety test over two times the legal limit.

Officials arrested Serrano-Roncal for Driving under the influence BAL .15 or greater and fleeing and eluding a police officer.



