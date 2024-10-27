U.S. Army Corps of Engineers installs free roof covers on damaged homes

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Many people’s roofs got damaged in Hurricanes Helene and Milton, but now the Army Corps of Engineers is stepping in to help with a program called Operation Blue Roof.

"I have a lot of debris in the backyard because I’ve got two beautiful oak trees back there and they just tore up the roof," said Susan Quarterman.

Quarterman’s roof got damaged during Hurricane Milton.

"I have a lot of shingles missing off the roof," said Quarterman.

She said her homeowners insurance hasn’t gotten back to her yet after she filed a claim.

"Very stressful…I’ve got to go to work and I need things fixed and I’m not used to that," said Quarterman.

But now the Army Corps of Engineers is stepping in to help.

"Really just trying to make sure people get the services they deserve to be able to give them that peace of mind," said Major Matt Westcott.

The Army Corps of Engineers is offering free temporary roof fixtures. It’s a heavy-duty cover that is stronger than a typical tarp you'd buy in a store.

“What this offers is a little more durability…and by a little bit I mean a lot a bit," said Major Westcott.

Officials said it will give residents more time to sort out their insurance claims and get a contractor out to their property.

“We have thousands of phone calls, thousands of website hits, and hundreds of people come to our mobile command vehicles to be able to sign up," said Major Westcott.

The Army Corps of Engineers mobile unit will be stationed at Madeira Beach on Monday and Tuesday, helping people sign up for Operation Blue Roof.

“Please don’t suffer in silence. I completely understand its a difficult time. Allow us to help you," said Major Westcott.

Quarterman signed up for her temporary roof cover on Sunday…and said she’s thankful for the assistance.

“It’s a blessing and that’s why I’m here," said Quarterman.