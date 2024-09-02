Two 13-year-old boys shot in front of St. Petersburg convenience store

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two 13-year-old boys were shot in front of a St. Petersburg convenience store Monday afternoon.

St. Petersburg Police said the shooting happened on the 1400 block of 22nd St. South.

Police said the shooter left in a car, and the two shooting victims were taken to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

According to St. Petersburg Police, one of the victims was in critical condition, and police said the other was in stable condition.

