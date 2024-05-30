Treasure Island residents debate the future of one local golf course

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in Treasure Island are debating over the future of a well-known golf course. The City of Treasure Island has been discussing development of the land for about a year.

"I can bring my grandsons, I have three and they all come and play here," said Claudette Carlan, a resident of Treasure Island.

Carlan has been golfing at the Treasure Bay Golf Course for decades. It's even where she met her husband's family.

"His father came down and for me to meet him and we came out here to play golf, we've been married 55 years, so that was longer than that. So it means a lot," said said Carlan.

Over the last year, there's been talk about the future of the golf course.

Recently, the city opened up a survey to residents, asking them if they would like to see the golf course renovated or see it turned into a park with a possible community center.

"We are lucky here in Pinellas County to have plenty of golf courses, plenty of recreational opportunities, that everybody can enjoy…you just have to travel a little farther," said Lenore Holz, another resident.

The majority of surveyors preferred the renovation of the golf course.

"We see other courses, like twin brood, and cypress that the city of St. Pete maintains, and they do such a wonderful job of it, we don't understand why Treasure Island can't do the same," said Carlan.

Other residents said they want more time to give their input.

"Pinellas County, Treasure Island City… it's all changing fast, and the leadership in this municipality needs to keep up with those changes and demands from the growing population," said Holz.

Holz owns a popcorn shop called Salty Sisters in Treasure Island, and said the golf course isn't used a lot and argues there are better options for the land.

"More green spaces, more events in those green spaces, more opportunities for small businesses, foster entrepreneurship , that would be wonderful to have a center that fosters local small business owners," said Holz.

Several residents said the golf course is in bad condition, and if it were to stay, a lot would need to be done to it.

Residents said a big reason why they want the golf course here is because of the views along the intercostal.

"If you walk the golf course and play, it's one of the most beautiful views on the golf course, ever, on the water, on the intercostal. Who has that?" said Carlan.

Holz hopes residents get more time to voice their opinions.

"It's a small municipality, resources are tight but there's definitely a demand to be met," said Holz.