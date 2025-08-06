Authorities looking for escapee from St. Petersburg Community Release Center

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday a man escaped a St. Petersburg facility.

Authorities say Jamie Jenks departed St. Petersburg Community Release Center (CRC) without permission on Sunday.

St. Petersburg Police Department said officers responded to an escaped prisoner call at the facility shortly after 2 p.m. on August 3.

SPPD said officers and K-9 units searched the area for the missing man, but were unable to locate him. A BOLO (be on the lookout) was issued for his arrest.

Officials say anyone with information about Jenks should contact local law enforcement agency or call the Florida Department of Corrections at 850-922-6867 or 1-866-850-0355.

This is a developing story.