Tradewinds Resort expansion decision expected today after vote delayed last week

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The Tradewinds Resort has lined the coast of St. Pete Beach for decades and has grown several times along the way. Now, it has plans for the next 20 years with a new expansion.

“If this did not happen, I think St. Pete Beach would lose a real opportunity, everything from creating a world-class resort. The Tradewinds is certainly in that category, but it only enhances that," one man said. He's in support of the project and spoke to ABC Action News during a public meeting on April 15.

The plans call for 629 new rooms, half a dozen new buildings and garages, and multiple rooftop restaurants and bars.

Robin Miller, the President and CEO of Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce, believes the plan also addresses dire resiliency needs along the beach.

“Resiliency is not just sea level rise. Resiliency is having new structures to withstand an unfortunate incident which we don’t want, but in the event it does come to us like in Ft Myers, we’ll have toothpicks on this beach," Miller said.

The project hasn't been met with full support from people who live nearby. Some fear the expansion is too much for the coastal community, with concerns about obstructing views.

“We're going to look like Fort Lauderdale. It’s going to go up and down the beach, and that’s what we’re looking at. The views they’re going to get rid of are going to be gone forever," one woman told ABC Action news during the meeting.

Traffic is also a concern. Steve Henry, the transportation engineer for the project, shared details from a traffic study. He said during the p.m. peak hour, with the build-out of new rooms and retail space, there would be about 400 additional cars on the road.

Henry told city commissioners they will continue to evaluate traffic and any issues that may come up and look at solutions like intersection or corridor improvements or timing improvements.

Just two months ago, city commissioners narrowly voted to approve an expansion project at the Sirata Beach Resort.

City commissioners were supposed to vote on the project on April 15 but ultimately passed the vote to April 23. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Read the agenda here.