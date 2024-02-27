St. Pete Beach commissioners to discuss Sirata Beach Resort expansion on Tuesday after delaying vote

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The Sirata Beach Resort expansion is up for discussion again at Tuesday’s St. Pete Beach commission meeting.

Last week’s meeting lasted for more than 10 hours, going until 2:30 a.m.

The Sirata Beach Resort property owner is seeking a conditional use permit to add two new hotels on its property—a 10-story JW Marriott and a nine-story Hampton Inn.

At last week’s meeting, leaders first listened to a staff presentation where staff recommended the approval of the resolution to grant the permit.

That was followed by a presentation from the property ownership council and the developer.

Then came the expert opinions and hours of public comment.

Critics worry the expansion would lead to overdevelopment of the area, ruin the city’s charm and make traffic on Gulf Boulevard worse.

The development team said their plans include multiple improvements to the area like better pedestrian crosswalks and additional public beach access.

Now on Tuesday, commissioners will discuss how to move forward.

They indicated at the last meeting that they may want to make changes to some of the conditions during today’s deliberation period before voting.

Tuesday's meeting begins at 6 p.m.