Trader Joe's to open new Palm Harbor location

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — It's almost time to stock up on all your favorite foods because Trader Joe's is adding a new Pinellas County location.

The popular California-based grocer confirmed on its website that its latest location in the Tampa Bay area will open in Palm Harbor at 33591 US Highway 19 North.

While an exact opening date has not been announced just yet, a news release said the store should be ready to open its doors in 2024.

This is only the second Trader Joe's location in Pinellas, while it's the fifth overall for Tampa Bay, with stores in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota.

Its most recent addition was in Bradenton, which opened in October 2023.