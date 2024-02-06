The mayoral race everyone is barking about in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Fla. — There’s a big mayoral race that has everyone talking, or should we say barking, in Gulfport—the 2024 Race for Pet Mayor.

The paws hit the pavement downtown this week as 10 candidates went sniffing for votes.

“It makes everybody smile, of course. There is so much contentiousness in people's elections right now, and this is just the warmest and fuzziest election you can imagine,” said organizer Amanda Hagood.

It only costs one dollar to vote, with all proceeds going back to Friends of Strays animal shelter and Gulfport Arts and Heritage.

“This competition really just highlights the need out there and just brings light to the wonderful animals you can find when you go to a rescue,” said Jessica Salmond with Friends of Strays.

In fact, the majority of the candidates are rescues, like a pit-mix named Rudy.

“My family said, ‘Well, we got to take him in,’ he just won their hearts from the moment they saw him,” said owner Vincent Espozito.

Then there’s Banjo. What he lacks in ability, he makes up for in determination. He's been in a wheelchair for the past two years.

“He’s an inspiration to everybody he meets because he is just so happy and has not let his disability get him down, and he’s an inspiration to me every day, and we just love him,” said owner Ed Benson.

When it comes to winning a race this prestigious, these owners say the key is finding that voice in the community.

“He promises that he will wag his entire body every time he sees anybody in Gulfport, no matter what,” said owner Susan Burnore about her dog Charlie.

“He fancies himself as the world’s greatest tracker and sniffer and stuff,” said owner Robert Gonzales about his dog Oddy.

“And it would be nice to have a kitty cat as the mayor of Gulfport because she loves Gulfport just as much as all the doggies here,” said the owner of a cat named Meatball, one of the few cats in the race.

These candidates are also ready, if needed, to dive into the issues nose first.

“Treats, there are never enough treats,” said one owner.

Stuffing the ballot box is also allowed. Last year, they raised more than $6,000. This year, the goal is $10,000.

Campaign signs with the pets' photos are already popping up around downtown.

The last day to vote is February 17. For more information on the candidates and how to vote, go here.