Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

The Gallery at Creative Pinellas in Largo debuts 2 dazzling art exhibits

Screen Shot 2024-05-30 at 8.27.24 PM.png
Sean Daly
Screen Shot 2024-05-30 at 8.27.24 PM.png
Posted at 5:48 AM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 05:48:05-04

LARGO, Fla. — The Gallery at Creative Pinellas in Largo is showcasing top local artists in two dazzling new exhibits, "Flora & Fauna" and "Emerging Artists."

Always free to the public and open Wednesday through Sunday, the gorgeous gallery is supported by Creative Pinellas, a nonprofit that uplifts — financially and professionally — artists in Pinellas County and beyond.

Painter Leslie Hiatt leads a talented group in "Flora & Fauna," mesmerizing works on nature.

And St. Pete star Luci Westphal's must-see interactive installation, "Public Walls and In-Between Spaces," is the centerpiece of the "Emerging Artists" exhibition. Her work raises questions about beauty, and otherwise, in urban landscapes.

For more information on the Gallery at Creative Pinellas, go here.

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.