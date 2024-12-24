Teen in critical condition after shooting at apartment complex, St. Pete Police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenage boy injured in St. Pete on Monday evening.

According to police, a call came in around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 regarding a shooting at the James Park Apartments. When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy with a gunshot wound.

Officials said the boy was transported to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

This is a developing story. ABC Action News will provide more details as they become available.