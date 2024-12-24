Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Teen in critical condition after shooting at apartment complex, St. Pete Police say

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenage boy injured in St. Pete on Monday evening.

According to police, a call came in around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 regarding a shooting at the James Park Apartments. When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy with a gunshot wound.

Officials said the boy was transported to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

This is a developing story. ABC Action News will provide more details as they become available.

Florida unlicensed contractor faces a bond normally reserved for murderers and violent criminals.

Florida unlicensed contractor faces a bond normally reserved for murderers and violent criminals

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.