Tarpon Springs mayor set to resign points to cyber-bullying issues in letter

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla — Tarpon Springs will need a new mayor after Costa Vatikiotis resigned after what he said was cyber-bullying and vile text messages sent to him.

In the letter, he wrote, "Words have consequences, and these words are especially effective when a commission condones the activity by avoiding any discussion of it."

Vatikiotis called his departure, not quitting but moving on.

"Quitting is giving up because things are difficult, and a person does not want the effort," Vatikiotis said. "A person moving on with his life is being honest with himself and knows when enough is enough. I am moving on."

The mayor said his resignation would be effective Thursday at 5 p.m.

Read the full resignation letter here

Resignation Letter of Mayor Vatikiotis by ABC Action News on Scribd

Vatikiotis was elected mayor in 2022. He has previously been a city engineer, the city manager and was elected to the city commission in 2020.