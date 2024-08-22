Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Tarpon Springs mayor set to resign points to cyber-bullying issues in letter

Costa Vatikiotis
City of Tarpon Springs
Costa Vatikiotis
Posted

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla — Tarpon Springs will need a new mayor after Costa Vatikiotis resigned after what he said was cyber-bullying and vile text messages sent to him.

In the letter, he wrote, "Words have consequences, and these words are especially effective when a commission condones the activity by avoiding any discussion of it."

Vatikiotis called his departure, not quitting but moving on.

"Quitting is giving up because things are difficult, and a person does not want the effort," Vatikiotis said. "A person moving on with his life is being honest with himself and knows when enough is enough. I am moving on."

The mayor said his resignation would be effective Thursday at 5 p.m.

Read the full resignation letter here

Resignation Letter of Mayor Vatikiotis by ABC Action News on Scribd

Vatikiotis was elected mayor in 2022. He has previously been a city engineer, the city manager and was elected to the city commission in 2020.

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.