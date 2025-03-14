Tarpon Springs Little League president arrested for grand theft: Police

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Police arrested the president of the Tarpon Springs Little League after they say she withdrew over $20,000 from the league's accounts.

On Friday, the Tarpon Springs Police Department said Nicole Lampadarios Free, 49, withdrew at least $23,085 from the little league accounts and used the funds for her own purposes between June 2023 and March 2024.

They added that Free also made cash withdrawals in excess of $18,000. Police said the little league's board members became suspicious when league vendors reported that payments were being returned for "insufficient funds."

Free was arrested for grand theft of over $20,000.