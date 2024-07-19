Tarpon Springs High School teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with student

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla — A teacher at Tarpon Springs High School was arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to officials.

Tarpon Springs Police Department said they received a tip on July 18 about James Collins, 39, possibly having an inappropriate relationship with an underage student at Tarpon Springs High School.

Collins is a Math teacher at the school. Police said the student he is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with was under 16.

He is charged with one count of computer pornography, prohibited computer usage and traveling to meet a minor, one count of interference with child custody, one count of lewd and lascivious battery, one count of lewd and lascivious molestation, one count of offense against students by an authority figure and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Police believe there might be more victims. They said Collins has been a teacher at the school for the past year and previously worked for Pasco schools.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident or other incidents involving Collins to contact Detective Justin Smith at 727-937-6151.

