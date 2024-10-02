Tampa Bay state parks undergo cleanup efforts following Hurricane Helene

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Many of our state parks experienced extensive damage from Hurricane Helene and now crews are working hard to clean them up.

Car after car pulled up to the entrance of Honeymoon Island State Park and one by one, they turn right back around.

"I drove right from Orlando so I was surprised over here. I was like 'No way, Jose!" said Raymi Villar, one visitor of Honeymoon Island State Park.

Closed signs now greet visitors.

"It's kind of heartbreaking because a lot of people tend to venture from far to come here just to see honeymoon," said Krishana Desa, a local resident.

Residents and people from all over the country love the nature at the park.

"The beach is very nice, it's big, its fun," said Andrea Sutkowski.

"It's peaceful, serene for sure," said Desa.

Following Hurricane Helene, that serenity is now replaced with debris and cleaning crews.

"If it's still closed, it had to have been hit very hard. And my heart goes out to all affected," said Villar.

Crews said many of the buildings at the parks experienced extensive damage.

"That makes me sad. They've been there a long time," said Sutkowski.

Crews say it's too dangerous for people to navigate around the debris and damage.

State leaders said several parks are closed, including both Honeymoon Island and Caladesi state parks.

Fort DeSoto Park is also closed for the time being.

"It's just sad. Truly sad because a lot of people won't be able to see how it was before. It's not going to be the same after," said Desa.

Workers said the damage at Honeymoon Island State Park is so extensive, it will be a while before it reopens.

"It's a little bit of peace that got taken too quick," said Desa. Desa works at Bayshore Breeze convenience store in the park and hopes the community comes together to save her favorite spot.

"At the end of the day, it takes everyone to work as a village. You can't work against each other. It takes a village," said Desa.