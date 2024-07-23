Swimmer drowns after getting caught in strong current at Madeira Beach

MADEIRA BRACH, Fla. — A swimmer drowned in a strong current at Madeira Beach.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said that they went to the area of 12960 Gulf Boulevard around 6:13 p.m. Monday. Hector Colon, 31, was swimming with his roommate when a strong current pulled him under the water.

Dive teams, marine units and air units began searching for Colon. The search continued late into the night Monday into Tuesday. PCSO says that a body washed ashore near 14900 Gulf Boulevard early this morning and was identified as Colon.

PCSO says that the drowning is not seen as suspicious.