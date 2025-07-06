Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Car gets stuck in sand at Courtney Campbell Beach as tide waters rise

car in sand
Clearwater Police Department
car in sand
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A car was stuck in the sand and ocean on Courtney Campbell beach Saturday, according to the Clearwater Police Department (CPD).

“This is what can happen when you drive in an area you’re not supposed to,” officers said.

CPD said the tide wasn’t high enough when the driver arrived, but just a few short hours later, it changed. A tow truck had to wait several hours for the water to recede enough before it could pull the car out.

