Structure fire leaves 1 in critical condition: SPFR

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A fire in a St. Petersburg home on Saturday afternoon left one man in critical condition.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., St. Petersburg Fire Rescue (SPFR) responded to the 2800 block of 16th Avenue North for reports of smoke coming from a house.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the kitchen of a single-family home.

The fire was quickly controlled, but during the search of the home for possible victims, crews found an adult man in critical condition.

They removed him from the structure, and SPFR paramedics immediately began treatment and transported him to Bayfront Health.

There is currently no cause for the fire, which is under investigation.