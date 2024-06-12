St. Petersburg Police see rise in deadly crashes

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Pete Police are seeing an uptick in deadly crashes.

This comes after a St. Pete Police lieutenant risked his life to get a wrong-way driver off the road on Monday.

"If you're not paying attention, you might end a life…either a police officer or a resident of St. Petersburg," said Michael Kramer, a resident in St. Pete.

It's a situation one St. Pete police officer came close to seeing on Monday.

"He took quick decisive action to avoid danger to other people and took the vehicle off the road," said St. Petersburg Police Lieutenant, Jason Levey.

Officials said a driver was going the wrong way down 1st Avenue South and MLK near Tropicana Field.

Sgt. Schade attempted to get the driver's attention with his lights and sirens several times, but eventually had to run him off the road.

Kramer said situations like these happen more often than they should.

"I definitely notice more, people being distracted, especially with the increase in population, people moving here. People not knowing the one way streets," said Kramer.

Lieutenant Levey said so far this year St. Petersburg has had 18 fatal wrecks, and this time last year there were twelve.

"That has been the biggest thing is maybe taking their eyes off of the road, or just not paying complete attention," said Lt Levey.

Six of the 18 fatal crashes this year have involved either pedestrians or people on bicycles.

"They involve motorcycles, pedestrians, vehicles, all I can say is we need people to pay more attention," said Lt. Levey.

Lt. Levey said the St. Petersburg Police Department is urging drivers to avoid distractions.

Kramer said something needs to change.

"Just pay attention to the signs, if you're new here, just look at maps, see what streets are one way and just get to know the city a little bit more," said Kramer.