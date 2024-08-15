St. Petersburg neighborhood garden project at stand-still over legal battle

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A local community has been trying to get rid of what they consider an eyesore in their neighborhood for over a year, but progress has been at a stand-still.
Some of those residents contacted ABC Action News with complaints about the pause.
It's all happening in a community called the Historic Roser Park in St. Petersburg, a quaint community.
"This neighborhood is awesome. I mean, it's a historic neighborhood in St. Pete where there's a lot of character and a lot of history here," said Drew Slater, who lives in the neighborhood.
Pride for the neighborhood is clear and flags supporting the Historic Roser Park flow in the wind.
"It's a really lovely community, and we all really love the neighborhood," said Domenico Pontoriero, President of the Historic Roser Park Neighborhood Association.
The neighborhood takes people back almost a century in time, with brick roads that reflect the neighborhood's creation back in the 1920's.
"It's quite a scene…it's very unique," said Pontoriero.
But as you drive through the neighborhood, where the brick road meets dirt is an empty lot that has slowly become a point of contention.
"Mattresses, garbage, just like random cars parked there for days on end…and it's just kind of a mess sometimes," said Slater.
At the corner of 10th Avenue South and Jasmine Terrace, the city-owned lot is overgrown with grass… and Pontoriero said it's now an eyesore for residents.
"For a long time, it's been used as a dumping ground…and I'm not talking about candy wrappers and bottles. I'm talking about large appliances, ovens, water heaters, couches, beds, I mean, you name it," said Pontoriero.
The lot is currently owned by the city... and about a year ago, the community thought to transform the empty lot into an ocean-friendly garden.
"It also helps mitigate algae blooms, because we've been having that problem in St. Pete. It's really a win-win for the community and St. Pete as a whole so we thought it was a great solution," said Pontoriero.
The only issue is over the last year, a legal battle has been halting any progress on the project.
A resident who owns the property next to the empty lot has been trying to purchase it. That resident's attorney told ABC Action News he is open to an ocean-friendly garden if he can purchase the land.
The legal battle is centered around the boundary line and who should own the surplus land.
"Because of the lawsuit, its been a year now that we've been stalled on the project, which has been a huge problem because we've lost some of those partnerships and donors we worked so hard on," said Pontoriero.
According to court documents, a judge dismissed the lawsuit in April, but the resident's attorney is now trying to negotiate a settlement offer.
Legal Battle over vacant lot by ABC Action News on Scribd
Neighbors want a solution soon, and are working to regain some of the donors they've lost over the last year.
They hope the brick road on Jasmine Terrace will eventually lead to a garden that will flourish for generations.
"If we were able to put a garden together, I think it would be beautiful, I think it would make our neighborhood more attractive, and you can have kids learning what's going on there instead of just seeing debris and garbage," said Slater.
Pasco County mom says dangerous walk to school is putting student lives at risk
"It’s a danger to a life, a student’s life," Cathy Dawson told the ABC Action News I-Team. "You’re not providing a safe walking path, and for me, I’m not okay with that for anybody’s child.”