St. Petersburg Housing Authority receives grant to upgrade affordable housing units

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Some major upgrades could be coming to affordable housing in St. Petersburg.

The St. Petersburg Housing Authority received almost a million dollars in grant money to make the improvements.

“I’m not going any place, not if I can help it," said Roberta Tobias, who lives in Clearview Park.

Tobias has lived in her home for years.

"The neighborhood is nice, my neighbors are wonderful, and I love the neighborhood because it's peaceful and quiet," said Tobias.

She said the units around her could use some upgrades.

“It makes the living better for you. You don’t want things broken and torn down, not working," said Tobias.

Now, the St. Petersburg Housing Authority is working to make some improvements and upgrades to her complex.

“It’s a very expensive endeavor to upkeep the properties," said Michael Lundy with the organization.

Lundy with the St. Petersburg Housing Authority said the organization just received $800,000 in grant money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to make improvements, like safety and energy conservation upgrades, to six different properties.

“New air conditioners, roofs, window repairs, kitchen cabinets, flooring, you name it, any component of housing," said Lundy.

The money will be used for a series of projects among 134 affordable housing units, something Lundy said is appreciated.

"We are a nonprofit, so we aren’t making money off of rents we charge for our citizens in St. Petersburg," said Lundy.

Residents said that, given how expensive it is to live in the St. Petersburg area right now, any help is welcome.

Tobias said she hopes the money will be used to make her community a little safer.

“I wish we were more gated in for us because we do have people coming through," said Tobias.

Lundy said a big focus of the project will be making sure air conditioning systems are working properly.

“It’s what every American deserves, is to have a roof over their head, to have a home to raise your children, where you can have a sense of peace," said Lundy.