St. Petersburg Fire Rescue announces new fire chief

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Petersburg Fire Rescue has a new Fire Chief. Keith Watts is the first African American Fire Chief in St. Petersburg. This change comes roughly a year after some controversy surrounding the former chief regarding discrimination.

"I'm very excited about the new vision, about new direction for the department and the members of the department," said Watts.

Change is coming to the St. Petersburg Fire Department.

"We are looking towards a shift. Somewhat of a cultural shift," said Watts.

Chief Watts joined the Orange County Fire Department in 1991 and, after 25 years, retired He then joined St. Pete Fire Rescue in 2018.

"My goal was always to be the best whatever rank I was but what I will tell you is I don't want to be the last Black Chief hired," said Watts.

He is replacing former Fire Chief, Jim Large. Chief Large experienced some controversy towards the end of his time with the department. An employee survey showed allegations of discrimination in the workplace. He was reinstated after Mayor Welch found no first-hand evidence of the allegations.

Chief Large retired from the position in March.

"It was very clear in the client survey that there was a culture that needed to have an immediate shift," said Esther Matthews with the NAACP St. Petersburg Branch.

Matthews said she hopes with Chief Watts in place, there will be an obvious change in the department.

"My expectations are that the Chief will acknowledge the climate survey that was done with the fire department staff, and have key conversations with the staff that expressed and experienced those challenges," said Matthews.

Chief Watts hopes to achieve this by ensuring an active presence in all of the fire stations and an environment of open communication.

"My goal however is not just about the numbers, but about the engagement, right. Having a staff or having personnel that's reflective of the community we serve," said Watts.

Chief Watts said he'll focus on inclusion and diversity as well as population growth in St. Petersburg.

"There are some plans for us, obviously we are going to have to expand to prepare for growth, my goal is to get ahead of the growth so when it comes, we are better prepared," said Watts.