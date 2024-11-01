Watch Now
St. Pete temporarily waives utility late fees and lock-offs due to hurricanes

Lien filings and business tax late fees have also been suspended temporarily
Flooding in St. Pete Helene
WFTS
Flooding in St. Pete Helene
Posted
and last updated

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg is temporarily waiving utility late fees and notice fees after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

On Friday morning, Mayor Kenneth T. Welch announced that the emergency waiver, which will also temporarily suspend water meter lock-offs due to non-payment, will last until Dec. 31, 2024.

The waiver applies to any utility bills where payment is due on or after Sept. 25, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2024. However, officials encouraged customers to continue paying their bills if they're able to prevent their accounts from falling behind.

"The damage and destruction from back-to-back hurricanes has caused a variety of challenges to citizens and businesses citywide," said Mayor Welch. "When the City is able to do so, we strive to lessen the economic hardship facing our utility customers. Waiving late fees and suspending water meter lock-offs for those unable to make timely payments on their utility bills is one way we can provide financial relief during this difficult time."

If you're having trouble paying your bill, officials said you can call the Utility Customer Service Call Center at 727-893-7341 to make payment arrangements. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

