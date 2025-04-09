St. Pete Police release video leading up to 65-year-old woman being shot by deputies

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police have released videos of a woman who fled a traffic stop in Indian Shores, which ended in her being shot by deputies.

The woman was shot several times by Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies after fleeing a traffic stop in Indian Shores on April 1 near 20245 Gulf Boulevard.

St. Petersburg Police released the body camera and dash camera video as they are investigating the incident.

The video shows the deputy stopping 65-year-old Marina DeFilippo, who was stopped in the middle of an intersection and asking her to pull into a parking lot. You can hear DeFilippo say she is CIA.

She refuses to move her car, rolls up her window and then drives away.

Watch: Marina DeFilippo's initial traffic stop at the intersection

Marina DeFilippo stopped in intersection

The video shows deputies trying to stop DeFilippo multiple times. SPPD said about 35 minutes after the initial traffic stop, deputies fired less-lethal bean bags and pepper balls at the suspect as she tried to drive away, crashing into vehicles.

SPPD said that due to the large number of body and dashboard camera videos involved, they edited a compilation of several videos to show a timeline of what led up to the shots fired.