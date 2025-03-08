Watch Now
St. Pete police officer involved in shooting with suspect

Matt Rourke/AP
Police tape surrounds the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Petersburg Police department officer was involved in a shooting incident with a suspect on Saturday morning, authorities said.

The non-fatal shooting occurred in the area of 6th Avenue South and 28th Street South, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office is currently scheduling a press conference.

ABC Action News has a crew on the way.

No other information was made available.

Check back for updates.

 

 

