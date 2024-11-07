Watch Now
St. Pete Police investigating after 1-year-old found dead in car at daycare

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police launched an investigation after a one-year-old boy was found unresponsive in the back of a car on Wednesday.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said officers arrived at the Kindercare Bayfront Child Development Center on 6th Avenue South around 5:15 p.m. after receiving reports about the incident.

Detectives said they learned that when the father went to pick the boy up at the daycare, they told him he hadn't attended that day. Shortly afterward, he was found in the back of the car, where he had been all day.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said this is still an active investigation to determine the exact details of what happened and whether any charges will be filed.

