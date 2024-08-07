St. Pete officers rescue man trapped inside burning home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — St. Petersburg officers rescued a man who was trapped inside a burning home Monday night.

Police said that officers Tyler Martnick and Zharia Smith responded to a hang-up call near Paris Avenue and 6th Street South around 9:30 p.m. While in the area, they spotted smoke and heard a man's cries for help.

The officers located the home and found that a man was trapped inside a bedroom.

Officer Martnick went into the home twice to try to reach the man but had to leave both times due to the heat and smoke.

The officers then removed the bedroom window frame and pulled the man to safety.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering severe cuts and burns.