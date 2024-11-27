St. Pete hotel brings music and fun to the beach with hurricane relief events

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A local beach hotel is prepping for a new event series aimed to raise money for hurricane relief efforts.

The Sky Beach Hotel at 6800 Sunshine Skyway Ln S, St. Petersburg, will host two events this December featuring Grammy-nominated artists, Olympic athletes, and food and drinks.

On Dec. 7, there will be a beach volleyball pro exhibition, with athletes like Jeff Samuels and Alvaro Filho in attendance. There will also be live performances by DJ Fresh and Greg Roy & The Pressure Band.

There will also be a collaboration with Red Bull Cliff Diving & Wake Boarding for an exhibit with their professional athletes.

On Dec. 21, try your hand at a beach tennis tournament or see live performances by Kumar Fyah, Third World and more.

"We came up with [the idea] really to bring the community together and shine some light back on our community, make people realize, remember, like, why we all came down to this region, and what makes it so special in these trying times that we're all going through," CEO Ben Willner said. "It's really important to stay together as a community and be there for each other. And so [we] wanted to bring people out to have those good times, those good vibes. You know, bring the best to St Pete here, and remember the beautiful scenery, the oceans, the drinks, the music, the adventure sports."

General admission for both events is $5, and 5% of all food and drink sales will go directly to hurricane relief efforts. Click here for tickets.