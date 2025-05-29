St. Pete City leaders to discuss Tropicana repair projects that could cost around $3 million

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of St. Pete is considering putting more money into repairs for Tropicana Field. Next week, city leaders will be discussing some projects that could cost around $3 million.

"It’s very sad. My window looks right out at Tropicana Field, so it’s very sad to see it," said Courtney Vickus, who lives in St. Pete.

Courtney Vickus lives across from Tropicana Field and is hoping that soon, it’ll be restored to its former glory.

“The energy that St. Pete in downtown has, especially with Fergs, with the baseball season and the rays, it’s missed right now," said Vickus.

She believes the sooner Tropicana Field is repaired from the damage caused by Hurricane Milton, the better.

“Will also help the economy in the downtown area…and in St. Pete to bring people back," said Vickus.

The city is contractually obligated to repair Tropicana Field, but there have been a lot of different opinions on how much money should be put into the project.

“$3 million plus to repair the Trop stadium for a team that’s getting ready to leave, theres no guarantees, but unfortunately this is the plate that was put in front of me," said Corey Givens Jr., City Councilman.

The money will be discussed on June 5 and will be used for metal panel repairs.

Another $280,000 would be used for designs related to plumbing, architecture and structural engineering.

The city said these projects would help protect Tropicana Field from future storms. St. Pete City Council previously approved $22 million for Tropicana roof repairs.

St. Pete City Council member Corey Givens Jr. said he’s doing what he can to spend as little as possible on Tropicana Field.

“I'm definitely putting my foot down, I'm asking a lot of questions. We are not frivolously spending money that we don’t have to spend. We have to be fiscally prudent and conservative and that’s what I'm determined to do," said Givens Jr.

Another resident, Dmitrii Kiselev, believes the money allocated for Tropicana Field should be used for other purposes.

“I would suggest affordable housing, I wish for some help for small businesses, to maybe create more work spaces for people who eventually will afford to live here," said Kiselev.

Vickus agrees that affordable housing is a priority, but Kiselev said community investment needs to be the focus sooner rather than later.

“It was a big chapter for St. Petersburg as well, but it’s time for something different, something new," said Kiselev.