Clearwater man arrested for attempted murder following road rage incident: PCSO

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said 24-year-old Jamarl Spence was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder for a road rage incident that happened in June.

Detectives said on June 5, around 8:11 p.m., Derrius Lasket, who is also 24 years old, was taken to the hospital and found to be suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was the passenger in the vehicle involved in the road rage incident with Spence.

Laskett told the Clearwater Police Department that the incident happened near the intersection of Auburn Street Northwest and Carnegie Avenue. PCSO then took over the investigation.

Detectives said right after the road rage incident, Laskett exited the vehicle and “exchanged words” with Spence. Spence then took out a handgun and fired several shots at Laskett, hitting him twice.

Laskett was released after being treated for his injuries.