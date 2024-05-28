SPCA Tampa Bay connects people with pets as part of a mental health initiative in May

LARGO, Fla. — SPCA Tampa Bay launched a mental health initiative highlighting the connections between people and animals.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

Sergeant Crystal Schofield is with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. She works in the Threat Management Unit and also spent years working in Crimes Against Children.

"Obviously, I've seen the worst of the worst. We worked all child death cases, all child sexual abuse cases, all aggravated child abuse cases," said Sgt. Schofield.

Sgt. Schofield is an advocate for law enforcement mental health and adopted two cats from SPCA Tampa Bay. She adopted her cats, Rue and Renn, through the Suncoast Police Benevolent Association's "COPS Adopt Program." The union assists law enforcement with adoption fees.

"I messaged my husband. I'm like, I have this cat. She is amazing. She calms me down immediately. This took all the stress away that I've had for the last few weeks," said Sgt. Schofield.

SPCA Tampa Bay said owning or caring for an animal may significantly impact your mental health.

"There’s a lot of scientific evidence just how impactful that bond is for both the human and the animal's mental health, so this month we’re really just focusing on featuring the stories of lots of different people in the community who have been positively impacted by that bond," said Kristen Davis, Director of Marketing and Communications for SPCA Tampa Bay.

If you don't have a pet of your own, you can apply to become a volunteer with SPCA Tampa Bay. The animal shelter needs volunteers to walk dogs, spend time with cats, or foster animals.

SPCA Tampa Bay offers pet adoptions to veterans through its partnership with Pets for Patriots and will help them find their new best friends. For more information, visit here.

For more information on the Cops Adopt program, visit here.