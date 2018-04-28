Some Lakewood High School seniors skip prom after classmate killed in crash days before dance

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Prom took a different tone for the Lakewood High School senior class.

ABC Action News learned some students decided to skip prom, Friday night after their classmate died in a tragic crash earlier this week. They said attending prom without him was too difficult.

St. Petersburg Police Detectives said Bryson Welton-Williams, 18, died in the crash. Detectives said he was driving the car. They have not released information about what caused the crash. There were two passengers in the car. Joshua Heath, 18, and Ramcharan Lattimore, 18, survived the car crash. They are both seniors.

The car crashed into a tree outside Lakewood High School, Tuesday. Detectives said for some reason, Welton-Williams lost control of the vehicle.

“The whole vibe of school sort of changed just like that,” Patrick Inglesby, 18, said.

Detectives said Lattimore was the only person in the car wearing a seatbelt.

“It’s hard not to be affected even if you didn’t know the people personally. It’s hard not to empathize with how other people are affected by it because it really did affect the entire school whether we knew them or not,” Inglesby said.

There will be a candlelight vigil Sunday, April 29, honoring Bryson Welton-Williams. It will be held at Lakewood High School. It starts at 7:30 p.m.