Lakewood High School student dead, 2 students injured after accident in St. Pete

Authorities say 18-year-old Bryson Welton-Williams died at the scene and two other students were rushed to nearby hospitals. One of the injured students is in critical condition, the other has been released from the hospital.
Bryson Welton-Williams
Courtesy: Snapchat
Investigators say that the three students had just left the high school headed west on 54th Avenue S. when Welton-Williams, the driver, lost control and hit a tree.
Police determined that one student managed to crawl out of the car following the crash, they originally thought the student had been ejected from the vehicle.
The two injured in the crash have been identified as Joshua Heath and Ramcharan "Trey" Lattimore, both 18-year-old students.