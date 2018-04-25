Students honor high school senior killed in crash outside school in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There is a growing memorial for a teen killed in a crash near Lakewood High School.

Students lefts posters, teddy bears, and flowers for Bryson Welton-Williams, 18, a day after the crash. He was a senior at Lakewood High School.

The St. Petersburg Police Department has not released the cause of the crash. It happened Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of 54th Avenue S and 16th Street S.

There were three people in the car. Detectives said Bryson Welton-Williams was driving. They are investigating what caused him to lose control, crashing into a tree.

The two passengers were Joshua Heath, 18, and Ramcharan Lattimore, 18. According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Lattimore was the only person in the car wearing a seatbelt.

Heath’s nephew told ABC Action News Joshua continues to recover in the hospital and is doing much better. Lattimore was released from the hospital. His father told ABC Action News he is working through his emotions.

There were grief counselors at school Wednesday. School District officials said they will be available to students and staff as long as they need them.