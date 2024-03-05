Sew Pinellas in St. Pete revives the age-old art of sewing with a vintage machine

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jennifer Fairbanks is a lingerie designer, a fabric supplier, a revered teacher, a fashion-industry veteran — and a champion of an age-old art.

At her colorful Sew Pinellas creative haven in St. Pete, Fairbanks teaches young and old how to use a sewing machine, utilizing a beautiful array of vintage Singers and Kenmores.

"I think everyone should know how to use a machine," said Fairbanks, who attended the prestigious Fashion Institute of Design. "I mean, why throw clothes away because you have a little rip?"

Fairbanks welcomes all ages and skill levels for classes and camps, from future fashion designers to those who just wanna learn to repair their own clothes.

"We have some people who say this is a childhood dream they've wanted to do for 40 years," she said.

For more on Sew Pinellas, including a full list of classes, go here.