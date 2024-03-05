Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Sew Pinellas in St. Pete revives the age-old art of sewing with a vintage machine

Classes available to all skill levels, from beginners to future fashion designers
Jennifer Fairbanks is a lingerie designer, a fabric supplier, a revered teacher, a fashion-industry veteran — and a champion of an age-old art. At her colorful Sew Pinellas creative haven in St. Pete, Fairbanks teaches young and old how to use a sewing machine, utilizing a beautiful array of vintage Singers and Kenmores. "I think everyone should know how to use a machine," said Fairbanks, who attended the prestigious Fashion Institute of Design. "I mean, why throw clothes away because you have a little rip?"
Screen Shot 2024-03-04 at 7.59.56 PM.png
Posted at 5:36 AM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 06:54:54-05

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jennifer Fairbanks is a lingerie designer, a fabric supplier, a revered teacher, a fashion-industry veteran — and a champion of an age-old art.

At her colorful Sew Pinellas creative haven in St. Pete, Fairbanks teaches young and old how to use a sewing machine, utilizing a beautiful array of vintage Singers and Kenmores.

"I think everyone should know how to use a machine," said Fairbanks, who attended the prestigious Fashion Institute of Design. "I mean, why throw clothes away because you have a little rip?"

Fairbanks welcomes all ages and skill levels for classes and camps, from future fashion designers to those who just wanna learn to repair their own clothes.

"We have some people who say this is a childhood dream they've wanted to do for 40 years," she said.

For more on Sew Pinellas, including a full list of classes, go here.

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.