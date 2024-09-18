Families push for more funding during Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. On Wednesday, a group of families who lost loved ones to pediatric cancer will head to Washington, D.C., to push Congress for more funding.

We spoke to several doctors at Tampa General Hospital, who said pediatric cancer is often overlooked and underfunded.

“Just making it known that these kids need the best care and the best access to care, too," said Dr. Andrew Galligan.

We also spoke to Cece Ayule, a fierce 9-year-old battling Leukemia in Lithia. Cece and her mother are sharing the story to raise awareness.

“In the middle of second grade, Cece was diagnosed with Leukemia,” mom Nicole Ayule said.

It was a shocking diagnosis for Cece and her family. The news came right before Christmas, and it was unsettling for the family.

Cece is a few months away from her final treatment. She now has her whole life ahead of her, and she is already working to raise awareness and help other children who have cancer.

Dr. Galligan was part of Cece’s treatment team.

“Over time, the smiles and getting through it and seeing them persevere and have the resilience to do it make a lot of us want to continue to work with kids who have cancer,” Dr. Galligan said.

If you want to help, there is a blood donation on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 401 West Venice Avenue in Venice. For each blood donation, $10 will be donated to pediatric cancer research.

Click here to schedule an appointment.