Seniors try to navigate FEMA's 50% rule after Hurricanes Helene and Milton

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Families all over the Tampa Bay area are having to elevate and reconstruct their homes because of FEMA's 50% rule.

Many seniors said the policy is forcing them to sell their homes.

For Frank and Joan Braccio, the 50-50 rule has always worked in their 73-year relationship.

Frank Braccio

"We got a 50-50 marriage—she commands and I obey," said Frank Braccio.

But when it comes to FEMA's 50% rule…that's a different story.

"We were in there 53 years, beautiful years, and we never had any flooding or anything," he said.

Hurricane Helene devastated their home on Treasure Island.

"Everything—a lot of our memories, all of our memories from 60 or 70 years ago," said Frank Braccio.

According to FEMA, if home improvements cost more than 50% of the home's market value, then any changes are prohibited unless the entire structure is elevated to flood regulations.

"They are too old to build up, my father walks with a cane," said Joanne Braccio, Frank and Joan's daughter.

With four feet of flooding from the storm, the Braccio family is anxiously waiting to see if they are required to elevate their home.

But they also don't have the means or time to reconstruct.

Now, it's just a waiting game to see if or when they can move back into their home.

"We are living out of suitcases. We are living here with my daughter," said Frank Braccio.

Braccio said his home is irreplaceable with memories and personal touches like a mural on his garage that honors his service in the military.

WFTS

"I'm 96…I don't have many years to live, so I'd like to get back into my house," said Frank Braccio.

Until Braccio gets a response from FEMA, he's hoping for the best.

"They should be able to enjoy that part of their life in their home that they worked so hard their whole life for," said Joanne Braccio.

"It's something you have to go through in life and it'll be an unpleasant experience but we will get through it," said Frank Braccio.