1 hospitalized after shooting, car crash: St. Pete police

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said it is investigating a car crash where one victim was found shot inside a vehicle.
SPPD said officers responded to a call of a person shot at 17 Ave S and 49 St S.
Officers located a crashed vehicle, and one person inside had been shot, according to the report.
The injured person was hospitalized and last listed in stable condition, SPPD said.
SSPD confirmed a suspect is in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
