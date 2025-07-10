1 hospitalized after shooting, car crash: St. Pete police

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said it is investigating a car crash where one victim was found shot inside a vehicle.

SPPD said officers responded to a call of a person shot at 17 Ave S and 49 St S.

Officers located a crashed vehicle, and one person inside had been shot, according to the report.

The injured person was hospitalized and last listed in stable condition, SPPD said.

SSPD confirmed a suspect is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.