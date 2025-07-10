'Free dog with every home sold': St. Pete realtor gets creative to find homes for rescue animals

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) — For Sale signs are common in Florida. But there's something different on DJ Soucy's signs; enough to stop you in your tracks.

"Free dog with every home sold" hangs at the bottom of every one of his signs.

Since 2020, Soucy has teamed up with Pet Pal Animal Shelter to help find homes for furry companions in need. The partnership not only aids pets looking for forever homes but also gives homebuyers the opportunity to adopt dogs or cats at no cost.

Soucy came up with the innovative idea during a busy day of showing homes.

"I was on the other side of the bridge over in the Tampa area, and my husband sent me a picture of our dog slumped over the couch looking out the window, wondering when I was coming home," Soucy explained. "And it just got me thinking, I spend all this time trying to help people find the perfect home. Wouldn't it be cool if I could help animals, dogs, in particular, find a way home."

He says it was a great way to give back despite his busy schedule.

"I used to help and volunteer with Animal Rescue League of Boston when I lived there. Real estate was keeping me so busy that I couldn't actually do the volunteer hours. So what's another way to give back?"

Scott Daly, the Executive Director of Pet Pal, says Soucy's initiative has saved many animals.

“DJ came in excited about it, and I thought it was wonderful,” Daly said.

As part of the process, Soucy reaches out to his clients about a week prior to closing, asking if they are interested in adopting a dog or cat. Pet Pal Animal Shelter specializes in rescuing animals from kill shelters and pairs them with loving families. If clients opt to adopt, Soucy covers the adoption fees. If they choose not to adopt for any reason, Soucy donates $200 in their name to Pet Pal Animal Shelter.

"Either way, the animals win," he stated.

Since October 2020, Soucy's initiative has resulted in donations exceeding $50,000 to Pet Pal.

Pet Pal is a no-kill shelter. The animals available for adoption are ones at risk of being euthanized.

"We spend a lot of money on our medical. So that's where a lot of money goes towards so we have a vet clinic, but it's still the same. You have to pay for it all. So DJ helps with tremendous, tremendous help to the shelter," he explained.

"I've gone in myself every month with the check from the closings from the folks who decided not to adopt," he shared, adding that the money significantly aids the shelter's operations. "They always like to show me exactly where that money's gone and how it's helped."

The reception from clients has been overwhelmingly positive.

"I've yet to have anybody who wasn't interested in it, who didn't think it was fantastic and a great cause," Soucy noted.

Furthermore, Soucy aims to expand this charitable model beyond St. Pete.

"If this is something I can do and make a difference in our little corner here in Florida, what about nationwide?"

He has already begun encouraging other real estate agents across the U.S. to adopt similar practices, providing them with a marketing playbook.

In addition to the financial impact, Daly emphasized the visibility this initiative brings to the shelter.

“It promotes the shelter and brings attention to the shelter, and that's the best thing about it,” he said.

For more information about Pet Pal Animal Shelter, visit their website. You can find more information about DJ Soucy here.