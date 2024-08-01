Seminole man arrested for possession of child porn, sexual activities with animals: PCSO

SEMINOLE, Fla — A Seminole man was arrested for the possession of child pornography and sexual activities involving animals. Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) arrested Robert Kalkofen, 44, Wednesday.

PCSO says that Kalkofen allegedly had child pornography videos of children between the ages of three months and thirteen years old. He also had videos of a child engaging in sexual activities with an animal.

Kalkofen was charged with thirty counts of possession of child pornography, ten counts of sexual activity involving animals, one count of possession of methamphetamine, and one count of resisting an officer without violence.

Kalkofen was taken to Pinellas County jail and is being held without bond.