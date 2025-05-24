Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Scouts honor veterans by placing 2,500 flags at Calvary Catholic Cemetery

scouts plant flags
Scouts from St. Catherine of Siena Parish and Hope Presbyterian Church in Clearwater
scouts plant flags
Posted

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Dozens of scouts were at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Clearwater Saturday morning, planting flags to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

2,500 flags were placed at the gravesites of veterans ahead of Memorial Day. The veterans' tombstones are marked with a military branch emblem.

The scouts are from Pack 404, from St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, and Troop 468, from Hope Presbyterian Church in Clearwater.

The flags will remain in place through Tuesday.

"It’s just constant grieving"

They say time heals all wounds, but for Deputy Andy Lahera, that adage is being tested. Lahera is still in the hospital and still recovering two years after the injury that changed his life and the lives of his family members.

Family asks for community-wide prayer two years after beloved deputy was injured

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.