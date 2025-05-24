Scouts honor veterans by placing 2,500 flags at Calvary Catholic Cemetery

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Dozens of scouts were at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Clearwater Saturday morning, planting flags to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

2,500 flags were placed at the gravesites of veterans ahead of Memorial Day. The veterans' tombstones are marked with a military branch emblem.

The scouts are from Pack 404, from St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, and Troop 468, from Hope Presbyterian Church in Clearwater.

The flags will remain in place through Tuesday.