Rollin' Oats, the local natural food market, celebrates 30 years of healthy living

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa's Brad Fisher was famous among his friends for bringing homemade salsa to tailgate parties.

"We couldn't show up to Bucs games without it!" he said with a laugh.

Now, his Sunset Salsa is a local smash in thousands of homes, thanks in large part to the support of Rollin' Oats, the natural food market that turns 30 this year.

With stores in Tampa and the OG flagship in St. Petersburg, Rollin' Oats built a loyal following in large part by uplifting local vendors who focus on fresh, health-minded products.

They also grew up with a nation that's increasingly more concerned about ingredients and what exactly we are eating.

This Saturday at the St. Pete store, they'll throw a big 30th anniversary party for everyone.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be free wine and beer tasting, free food samples, face painting and more.

For more on Rollin' Oats, go here.