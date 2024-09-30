Residents in Ozona begin the long clean-up process after Hurricane Helene

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The coastal community of Ozona is now filled with the sounds of recovery and covered with furniture that once belonged in homes. Hurricane Helene left families struggling to piece their lives back together.

"Coming into my own neighborhood, and seeing the devastation of my family and friends…it's heartbreaking," said Julie Longen, who lives in the Dunedin neighborhood.

Belongings now line the streets, waiting to be taken to the dumpster.

"Every time you turn around, you're like, 'Oh, geez. I loved that. I remember when we got it together on our honeymoon, gone,'" she said.

Longen watched her home flood last week as Helene stormed past the region.

"We had an indoor camera and watched the water rise…and just slowly saw our house destroyed," she said.

She's having to throw out all of her furniture and tear up her floors and walls to prevent mold.

"Like where do you even start? How do you begin this process?" said Longen.

Family photos are now soaked and a clock that's been passed down for generations is now ruined.

"We've had friends and family come in and clear our 30 years of our life and take it to the street," said Longen.

"It is very emotional to see people's lives wrecked," said Sandra Beebee who also lives in the area.

Beebee and her husband stayed during the storm, and ended up trapped on the second flood of their home.

"We lost everything in the garage. Our golf cart it had a lead battery acid that was coming up and creating a big fire," said Beebee.

She's heartbroken for her community.

"I am not a crier, and I have been weeping," she said.

Beebee is working to repair her home while Longen is considering moving. Until then, both women say they're thankful for the support they are receiving from their neighbors.

"Now, there's this like 'We survived' camaraderie we have. So that's the touching human element. That's the good part. That's the silver lining," said Longen.