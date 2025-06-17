Watch Now
Man dies after water rescue and life-saving measures on Sand Key: Clearwater PD

SAND KEY, Fla. — The City of Clearwater said a man has died after a water-rescue call on Sand Key.

Officials said Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to the call Monday at 6:09 p.m., from just North of the Clearwater Sailing Center on the Intracoastal Waterway.

The man was pulled from the water by people around the area, who performed CPR on him. Firefighters took over lifesaving efforts when they arrived, and he was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where he later died.

This is an ongoing investigation; officials say his name will not be released until immediate family members have been notified.

