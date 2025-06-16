ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A former hospital is currently being transformed into affordable housing for seniors in St. Pete.

Construction workers ran into a couple of bumps with the project over the past year, and the City of St. Pete stepped in to help, giving almost $9 million to the project.

"I've learned patience, persistence, and number one is prayer. Praying that things work itself and keep pushing and pushing and pushing," said Gloria Francine Maxwell, who lives in St. Pete.

WATCH: Project to turn Ed White Hospital into affordable housing gets more funding

Project to turn Ed White Hospital into affordable housing gets more funding

Gloria Francine Maxwell never gives up, even after a house fire turned her life upside down back in 2023.

"I lost everything: house, car, animals. I have little Missy Lou here…. So it's just been a journey and it's mostly shock," said Maxwell.

She has spent the last two years looking for an affordable place to live.

"It's extremely hard and it's discouraging because I never would've dreamed that a senior citizen would have to get on a waiting list for a year or two years. I'm still on the waiting lists," said Maxwell.

Affordable housing for seniors is an issue she believes needs more attention.

"I know I'm not the only one out here, you know. I've got some friends who are living in their car, trying to wait it out to get into places," said Maxwell.

But soon, St. Pete will be getting 71 new affordable units dedicated to seniors.

"It should be a very bright, lively mini neighborhood," said Kenneth Marlowe with LEMA Construction.

The former Ed White Hospital is being turned into affordable housing units.

Last week, the City of St. Pete approved an extra $8.9 million to help with the project.

Construction workers said the building was damaged during last year's storms and the money will be used to replace equipment.

Construction workers said there have been some ups and downs…but the project is on track to be completed by the end of 2026.

WFTS

"They had six floors of a possible space, and there were a lot of concealed cavities in the building that we found many surprises, and once we started clearing things out," said Marlowe.

Once finished, the building will not only have new apartments, but it will also have a medical center for seniors and other amenities for residents.

Maxwell said it's a full-circle moment for her.

"My husband had surgery there, I had surgery there. I'm familiar, but I thought it was a wonderful hospital. I hated when they closed but I think it's a great use for it and I'm glad that someone had thought to make it into affordable housing for seniors, especially," said Maxwell.