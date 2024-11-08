Tarpon Springs Seafood Festival welcomes visitors as community rebounds from Hurricane Helene

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Dozens of people flock to the family-favorite Tarpon Springs Seafood Festival as the community bounces back after Hurricane Helene.

Some businesses out at the Sponge Docks in Tarpon Springs have come a long way after Hurricane Helene flooded restaurants, stores, and people's livelihoods.



“We were hit very hard,” said Nancy Williams, a purchasing manager for four stores at the Sponge Docks. “Water was this deep in some of our stores."

ABC Action News spoke to Williams the day after Helene as they picked up the pieces and figured out how to rebuild.

It was an all-hands-on-deck effort to get back to business.

"Seven weeks of grueling hard labor, and we opened our final store two days ago,” said Williams.

Hard work paid off in the nick of time as the three-day Tarpon Springs Seafood Festival gets underway.

“We’re praying the festival lets everybody know we’re open,” said Williams. “We’re open. The restaurants are open. The bakery just opened a couple days ago. The Sponge Exchange shops are open. Everybody’s starting to reopen, and we’re hoping the people come back.”

The festival is filled with food, vendors, and many visitors, like Doreen Strassle.

“It was probably one of the worst in my 19 years that Tarpon was hit, but Tarpon, especially a lot of these Greek businesses, they come right back. They are definitely here to stay,” said Strassle.

Just down the block, Hellas Restaurant and Bakery is also bouncing back.

Emmanuel Psomas, the business's General Manager and Head Chef, said they had about four and a half feet of water inside after Helene.

“We had to change out all of our kitchen equipment, mostly because everything was underwater,” said Psomas. “We salvaged most of the tables and chairs."

Still, they're rebounding: Hellas Bakery is open, and Psomas said the restaurant soft opening is this coming Tuesday.

“The whole town worked diligently to get to where we're at, and we're Tarpon strong,” said Psomas.

The event runs until 9:00 p.m. on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.