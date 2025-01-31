Red Star Foundation established to help support families of veteran suicides

CLEARWATER — Michelle Syers said five years since her husband’s death, she is doing her best to stay strong for her two children.

“I have my moments. I do go up and down, especially during the holidays, anniversaries, birthdays,” she said.

She said Thomas Syers struggled after his military career.

He served in the Navy and then the Army.

But in the years that followed, Michelle said he couldn’t get the support he needed.

“I actually took him to the VA in May in 2020, and they sent him home instead of admitting him. They sent him home. And they gave him an appointment for September 10th. He didn’t make it to September 10th,” Syers said.

Michelle said she believes Thomas developed CTE from years of playing rugby, including time with the Fort Bragg Football Club, and that eventually led to his death by suicide.

“Tom went through a lot of stages. He had been sick for about seven years when they discovered CTE. But he had all the symptoms,” Syers said.

Now, Michelle and thousands of other family members affected by veteran suicide could be getting more help thanks to a new foundation.

Retired Marine Jerry Schaffer co-founded The Red Star Foundation to honor and support those left behind.

“We want to give them a sense of hope. We want them to honor and cherish their memory of their service member. We just want them to be able to talk about it. To open up about it,” said Schaffer.

There are support systems for the immediate family of active duty service members, known as Blue Star Families.

And families of those who died while serving, Gold Star Families.

The plan is for Red Star families to get the the support they need with networks around the country beginning in Clearwater.

And to remove the stigma that sometimes comes with suicide.

“Everybody has a story. We want to listen to it.”

Michelle was the first to get a Red Star pin.

For more information, visit their website.

The Red Star Foundation said more than 150,000 veterans have died by suicide since 2001, with an average of 22 every day.