Portion of 1st Avenue North in St. Petersburg closed for stabbing investigation: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A portion of 1st Avenue North in St. Petersburg is closed while police investigate a stabbing that killed one man.

St. Petersburg Police (SPPD) said the stabbing happened a little before 6 p.m. outside of Ahi Sushi at 364 1st Avenue North.

Police said a man was stabbed during an altercation. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

SPPD said they are questioning two men.

1st Avenue North is currently closed between 3rd and 4th Streets while police investigate.

